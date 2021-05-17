🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for repairs after a playground in Nanticoke was vandalized over the weekend.

The Quality Hill Playground Association posted pictures to their Facebook page on Sunday depicting the damage done at Quality Hill Playground, located on Hill Street.

A building inside the playground was tagged with graffiti, and cinder blocks were smashed out of the wall of the building. The graffiti was obscene in nature.

The incident was reported to the Nanticoke City Police Department, according to the post from the Playground Association. A call left with the department regarding the progress of the investigation into the vandalism was not returned on Monday.

Since the incident was reported, a GoFundMe account was set up by Shawn Myers and Ryan Verazin, with the money going toward repairs for the playground, which is entirely volunteer-run and maintained.

The GoFundMe has already gotten up to $850 in 24 hours from 22 donors. The link to the GoFundMe has also been shared 62 times since the account went live on Sunday.

The Quality Hill Playground Association also asked that anyone who may have seen or been aware of suspicious activity in the area of the playground call the Nanticoke City Police Department.