LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board voted 7-2 in favor of a proposed final budget that would raise property taxes by the state maximum of 3.7% and covers a $975,000 shortfall with money from a bigger-than-expected fund balance.

The board has until June 30 to pass a final budget, and Business Consultant Tom Melone said there are still a lot of moving parts that need to be settled that could change the final numbers substantially.

Melone noted the district had projected a loss of revenue this year of up to $900,000 based on advice from the state regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t happen, and it looks like the district will end the fiscal year June 30 with that money available.

The district is also expecting a healthier fund balance than projected at the start of this year, potentially ending with $4.4 million.

But those pluses are offset by several increases. A big problem has been the loss of students who left the district to enroll in cyber charter schools. When that happens, districts must pay part of their state subsidy to the cyber charter, since charters are public schools. Officials from local districts frequently note such changes cost the district more than they save in the enrollment decline.

Melone said Lake-Lehman had budgeted a bit more than $1 million in cyber charter expenses for the 2020-21 year, but costs had exceeded that by about $550,000, roughly a 50% increase.

The district also has increases coming in salaries and benefits, now that contracts have been signed with both the teacher and support staff unions. The increases will total about $357,00 in the upcoming fiscal year.

Other unknown factors include the final state education budget. Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a substantial increase that would mean about $236,000 more for Lake-Lehman, but Melone said he doesn’t believe that will get passed by the state legislature, so the proposed budget assumes state money will be the same as it is this year.

All told, the proposed budget increases spending by about $641,000 to about $33.3 million, and projects income at roughly $32.3 million. The property tax in Luzerne County would rise to 11.9138 mills and in Wyoming County to 62.9964 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value.