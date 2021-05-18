Police say no children were seriously injured

🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A school bus and a tractor-trailer collided head-on closing Route 315 Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. near Sunset Drive and in front of Shoppes @315.

Approximately 15 children were on the bus headed to Bear Creek Community Charter School in Bear Creek Township.

Police said there were no serious injuries to the children. Several children were being evaluated by emergency medical technicians in ambulances.

Drivers of the school bus and tractor-trailer were transported to an area hospital for injuries.

Route 315 is expected to be closed between Laflin Road in Jenkins Township and Westminister Road in Plains Township. The crash happened near the Plains Township/Jenkins Township border.

The school bus and tractor-trailer, owned by Letica Trucking, had heavy front end damage and shattered windshields.

Police said the school bus was in the middle lane and stopped to turn left onto Sunset Drive when it was struck by the tractor-trailer traveling north on Rt. 315. After the collision, the tractor-trailer came to a stop about 70 yards in the oncoming lane of traffic.

Children exited the bus and were kept together until a secondary school bus arrived.

Police quickly responded to the scene including firefighters from Plains and Jenkins Township and EMTs. State police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Rt. 315 is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon. Motorists should seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.