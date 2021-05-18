Prosecutors argue bomb threat statute intended to punish conduct that spreads fear

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township woman charged with spitting and coughing on food items inside a supermarket at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year did it while smiling, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Drew P. McLaughlin filed a response to a motion by Attorney Thomas S. Cometa seeking to have the most serious charge dismissed against Margaret Ann Cirko.

Cirko, 36, of Tomko Avenue, was charged by Hanover Township police of entering Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sans Souci Parkway and allegedly spat and coughed on food items while yelling, “I have the virus, you’re all going to get sick,” on March 25, 2020.

About three weeks earlier, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, which heightened the charges against Cirko.

While Cirko is facing charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal attempt to commit retail theft, Cometa is seeking to have the bomb threat charge dismissed.

Cometa argued the criminal statute of bomb threats with the underlying premise weapons of mass destruction does not include bodily fluids.

In response, McLaughlin argued the bomb threat statute, “is intended to punish conduct that spreads fear, causes panic, and substantially disrupts business operations because of how this specific type of threat resonates with individuals and the community.”

When Cirko allegedly spat and coughed on food items, the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages causing fear and disrupting people’s lives, McLaughlin stated.

“Suddenly, going to work, attending church, or shopping at the grocery store became potentially fatal enterprises,” McLaughlin wrote in his response.

Cirko allegedly entered Gerrity’s pushing a shopping cart and immediately began spitting and coughing and yelling she has the virus. She tested negative for COVID-19 after her arrest, authorities said.

McLaughlin stated video surveillance recorded Cirko inside the store smiling as she spat and coughed.

While Cometa believes a “mechanical device” is required to support the charge bomb threats, McLaughlin argues that the statute does not require a mechanical device to be utilized.

“A weapon of mass destruction is defined as, ‘a bomb, biological agent, chemical agent or nuclear agent,” McLaughlin argued in his response defining a biological agent as an engineered pathogen, toxin, virus, bacteria, prion, fungus or microorganism which causes infections, disease or bodily harm.

McLaughlin alleged Cirko exploited fear for her own amusement as she purposefully coughed and spat on produce, meat and other food products inside Gerrity’s as the coronavirus pandemic abruptly shut down society while many feared the virus.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s, said after the alleged incident that an estimated $35,000 worth of food had to be discarded. The sections of the store where Cirko allegedly spat and coughed were closed to shoppers for decontamination.

Ironically, Cirko wore a face mask for her preliminary hearing held June 25, 2020, three months after the alleged incident.

“Cirko asks this court to examine her conduct as if it were any ordinary day in Hanover Township. No matter how tempting it may be, the court cannot view the evidence with the benefit of 2021 hindsight – as the pandemic slowly recedes and fear wanes – but evaluate the evidence through the prism of 2020 and apply the law as it is written not as Cirko wishes it had been,” McLaughlin argued in his response.

Cirko’s trial is tentatively scheduled to begin June 22 before President Judge Michael T. Vough.