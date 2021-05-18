🔊 Listen to this

A coding error is causing Luzerne County Republican ballots to be mislabeled as Democratic ones on the screens of the ballot marking devices at polling places in today’s primary.

Election officials insist, however, that all candidates and races on the ballots are correct and that the device paper printouts used to officially cast the ballot are accurate.

The issue with the “header” at the top of ballots caused a flood of complaints and confusion as soon as the primarily election polls opened at 7 a.m.

County Election Director Bob Morgan said the error occurred during vendor programming of the devices and impacts all Republican ballots countywide.

On the county’s touchscreen machines, voters make selections and then receive a paper printout to verify their choices. After reviewing this printout, voters must feed the paper into a tabulator to lock in their vote.

Morgan said the incorrect party heading only impacts the ballots when they appear on the screen of the marking devices.

The printouts that must be fed into the tabulators contain both the correct party header and selections, he said.

Still, Republicans have the option to vote with a provisional ballot if they do not want to use the devices, Morgan said.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand and reviewed last by the county’s citizen Election Board.

Provisional ballots must be placed in a secrecy envelope, which is then inserted in an outer envelope. Three signatures — two from the voter and one from the judge of elections — are required on the outer envelope for the vote to count.

Signs are being posted at each polling place to alert voters of the issue, Morgan said.

“We wish to assure all voters that their ballots will be correctly counted,” Morgan said.

County polling places will be open until 8 p.m.

In the days after the election, the county’s Election Board must decide which provisional ballots and flagged mail ballots will be counted and also tally write-in votes.

June 7 is the deadline for the election results to be certified, board members said.

The county’s voting system from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. was implemented last year as part of a state mandate to provide a paper trail.