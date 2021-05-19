Strait is second Binghamton-area man charged by Kingston Police

KINGSTON — The second of two men from New York charged by Kingston police for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old boy was extradited and arraigned in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Robert Strait, 53, of Endicott, N.Y. was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David Barilla on Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from the Broome County Correctional Facility, where he had been incarcerated since May 7 on multiple felony charges including criminal attempt to traffic individuals, conspiracy to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to promote the prostitution of a minor.

Strait’s arrest came after Kingston police arrested Michael Robinsky, 42, of Vestal, N.Y. after he showed up at a predetermined meeting place on May 7 in an attempt to meet with and solicit sex from a detective posing as an underage boy.

The criminal complaint filed against Strait alleges that he initiated contact with the detective, and after a period of conversation introduced the detective, posing as a 15-year-old boy, to Robinsky through social media.

Robinsky sent several explicit text messages to the boy from May 2 to May 7, when he was arrested trying to meet up with the boy for sex. He admitted to Kingston officers that he had intended to pick up the boy and take him home to have sex.

Robinsky also told detectives that Strait had introduced the boy to him, and that Strait had passed on information about other individuals that Robinsky might be interested in.

According to detectives from the Kingston Municipal Police Department, Strait arrived at Kingston police headquarters on Tuesday, where he admitted to contacting someone he believed to be a 15-year old boy, and that he knew Robinsky would like the boy because he was “into young guys” and liked to be their “sugar daddy.”

Strait also confirmed that he had sent “young guys” to Robinsky for the purpose of having sex with them.

Judge Barilla denied Strait bail at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, citing his out-of-state address as well as deeming Strait a danger to society.

Strait was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing, scheduled for June 2 in Luzerne County Central Court.