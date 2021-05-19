🔊 Listen to this

With 180 of 186 county precincts reporting in on Tuesday night, the one thing that seemed clear is that former District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis’ path to the county bench got quite a bit easier.

Salavantis, a registered Republican herself, decisively came in first place on both the Democratic and Republican sides for the two open county judge seats, according to unofficial results on Tuesday night. That apparent victory came as an unknown number of provisional ballots also remained outstanding.

All five candidates for the positions cross-filed as both Democrats and Republicans in this primary race.

On the Republican side, Salavantis commanded with a dominating 37.48% of the vote, with a total of 2,607 mail-in ballots and 13,310 election day ballots counted for her as of moments before press deadline.

Her closest rival on the Republican side, and the likely winner of the other Republican nomination, was state Rep. Tarah Toohil, who received 28.69% of GOP votes, with 1,933 mail-in ballots and 10,250 election day ballots.

Things got a bit more narrow on the Democratic side, with Salavantis still coming in the lead with 29.35% of blue votes, with 6,394 mail-in votes and 7,759 election day ones.

The competition for second place on the Democratic side appears a bit more tight.

Kingston-based attorney and former county councilman Jim Bobeck and Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz are the most likely to secure the second nomination, but they traded places for the lead as the night went on.

As of the moments before deadline, Kokura Kravitz was up with 21.80% of Democratic voters, securing 4,620 mail-in votes and 5,893 election day votes. Bobeck, meanwhile, had 20.86% with 4,991 mail-in votes and 5,067 election day votes. It was too close to call as of press time.

In a phone call interview on Tuesday night, Salavantis expressed thanks to supporters in both parties, saying the bipartisan support “feels amazing.”

“I’m honored to have received so much support from Democrats and Republicans,” she said.

Salavantis chalked up her success on Tuesday night as being largely thanks to her time as the county’s top prosecutor, saying she believed it was thanks to the DA’s office’s strong record under her watch.

West Pittston-based attorney Laura Dennis, meanwhile, seems to have been effectively shut out, receiving less than 10% of GOP votes, putting her in last place in that party’s primary, just behind Kokura Kravitz.

She fared better on the Democratic side, getting nearly 16% of the vote, coming ahead of Toohil, who received only 12% of Democratic votes.