SCRANTON — State Rep. Marty Flynn had a comfortable lead over challenger Chris Chermak at press time, according to unofficial results in the special election in the 22nd State Senatorial race.

Flynn, 45, a Democrat, was leading 57-year-old Republican Chermak, 28,449 (51.5%) to 20,989 (38%), according to unofficial results. Green Party candidate Marlene Sebastianelli received 5,170 votes (9.4%), and Libertarian Party candidate Nathan Covington had 643 votes (1.2%), all according to incomplete unofficial results.

Flynn declared victory in a video posted on the Marty Flynn for State Senator Facebook page.

The Senate Democratic Campaign Committee also congratulated Flynn on his Facebook page:

“Congratulations to our newest Senator, Marty Flynn for State Senator! We know you will be a great fighter for the people of NEPA in the Senate,” the post stated.

The special election was held to elect a candidate to fill the unexpired term of former Sen. John Blake, 60, who resigned his seat on March 8, to accept a job as district director for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Flynn, 45, state representative in the 113th Legislative District, faced a strong challenge from Chermak, a Lackawanna County Commissioner, in the special election to fill the last 18 months of Blake’s term.

Democrats chose Flynn as their nominee March 13, and Republicans chose Chermak as their nominee March 25. The special election was held during Tuesday’s primary election.

The 22nd Senatorial District includes four Luzerne County municipalities — Pittston Township, Avoca, Dupont and Duryea — and all of Lackawanna County and Barrett Township, Coolbaugh Township and Price Township in Monroe County.

Flynn has been a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2013.

Flynn was born and raised in Scranton, graduated from Marywood University, served as a Lackawanna County Prison education coordinator, and represented his hometown of Scranton in the Pennsylvania State House.

Flynn served as the Chairman of the Northeast Delegation in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and served on the Appropriations, Consumer Affairs, Insurance, and Professional Licensure committees.

Chermak, 57, was born in Clarks Summit.

State Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Fetterman decided to hold the special election on Primary Day to make it more convenient for voters and less expensive for taxpayers in the district.

With his extensive economic development experience, Cartwright said Blake will lead a district-wide economic development effort.

Blake’s salary in the Senate was $90,335. Blake is paid $110,000 a year in his new job with Cartwright.