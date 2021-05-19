🔊 Listen to this

Dallas arguably had the most competitive race among Luzerne County’s 11 school boards Tuesday, not only having nine candidates running for 4 four-year seats, but also having a 2-year seats with three candidates.

The top five vote tallies on the Democratic ticket, from unofficial results, were Kelly Kavanagh-Watkins, Michael Dimare, Susan Allen, Christine Swailes and Sherri Newell.

But the district is heavily Republican, and the results varied slightly on that side of the slate. Newell got the most votes, followed by Dimare, Kavanagh-Watkins, Faneck and Swailes. That would give Newell, Dimare, Kavanagh-Watkins and Swailes the advantage of being on both tickets in November, leaving Allen on the Democratic side against Faneck on the Republican side.

In the race for the 2-year seat, Kavanagh-Watkins handily out-polled Allen and Leonard on both tickets. If she runs for and wins both seats in November, she would have to resign one.

Hazleton Area, the county’s largest district in enrollment and area, also had a robust race, with five seats that had nine candidates on the Democratic ticket and seven on the Republican ticket. The district’s results are complicated because it encompasses three counties, though the bulk of the votes are in Luzerne County.

At press time, full results were available from Carbon and Schuylkill counties, but Luzerne County results were short one precinct, in Foster Township. With that caveat, unofficial results had the top four candidates both tickets as Linda DeCosmo, Ed Shemansky, Anthony Ryba and Gerald Feissner.

Of the remaining districts, Wyoming Area had the most competitive race — though not by much — with six candidates and four seats, all cross-filed: Nick DeAngelo, Joseph Smiles, Paul Dezinski, Skip Stocknick, Michael Supey and David Alberigi.

With no votes available from the Wyoming County section of the district at press time, Dezinski had the lowest tallies in Luzerne County on both tickets.

Pittston Area had five candidates and four seats, with incumbents Bruce Knick, Martin Quinn and John Adonizio joined by Matthew Marriggi and Katherine Healey. All cross-filed.

Unofficial results showed Knick getting the fewest votes on the Democratic ticket with Quinn being the odd man out on the Republican ticket. If that holds, Marriggi, Healey and Adonizio would be on both tickets in November with Quinn and Knick likely vying in opposite parties for the fourth seat.

Wilkes-Barre Area had one candidate more on the Democratic ticket than the four seats available, but it wasn’t a new face. Former Board Member James Susek opted to seek to return to the board, cross-filing to appear on both tickets. Incumbents Ned Evans, Denise Thomas and Joe Caffrey also cross-filed, while incumbent Melissa Patla ran only on the Democratic Ticket.

Unofficial results showed Patla coming in fifth in the Democratic race, which would knock her off the ticket in November if those results are confirmed.

Lake-Lehman, one of two in Luzerne County that elects members by region, had no candidates in Region 1, which includes Lake Township, making it probable at least one candidate could get onto the November ballot through write in votes. Region 2 had only one seat and one candidate, Alfred DeAngelis, but he is running only on the Republican ticket, creating a chance for a write-in winner on the Democratic ticket. Region 3 had two seats and two incumbents seeking re-election: Drew Salko and David Paulauskas, and both cross-filed.

Northwest Area had four seats and four candidates, but only three of them cross-filed, leaving one slot on the Democratic ticket ripe for write-ins. Jeffrey Pierontoni joined incumbents Tara Biller and Jennifer Yarnell in cross-filing to appear on both ballots, but incumbent Peter Lanza filed on the Republican ticket only.

Four races had no real competition because there were equal numbers of open seats and candidates. Barring unusual write-in results, they were largely pre-determined.

Crestwood, with four seats and four candidates, saw incumbents Barry Boone and Randy Swank joined by Michael Maguire and John Macri. All four cross-filed to appear on both ballots.

Greater Nanticoke Area, with five seats and five candidates — incumbents Frank Shepanski, Megan Tennesen, Wendy Wiaterowski and David Hornlein joined by Mark O’Connor. All cross-filed.

Hanover Area, with four seats and four candidates, has newcomer Richard Oravic joining incumbents Vic Kopko, Rick Stevens and Stacey Bleich, all cross-filed.

Wyoming Valley West, which along with Lake-Lehman elects board members by region rather than at large, had four seats open and four candidates: John Perfetto in Region 2, William Hardwick in region 5, Paul Keating in region 6 and Janet Cussatt in Region 8. All cross-filed.