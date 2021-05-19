🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s election tally room inside the Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre was not packed with as many workers as usual after 8 p.m. on election night Tuesday because teams of workers processed mail ballots by 4 p.m.

Luzerne County ended up receiving about 17,000 mail ballots in Tuesday’s primary and processed most of them by 4 p.m., officials said.

As a result, mail ballot results were the first to be posted after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

“We’re making progress in the count,” said county Election Director Bob Morgan.

A team of approximately 30 county workers was sworn in to start unsealing mail envelopes and scanning the ballots, known as pre-canvassing, inside a third-floor courtroom at the county’s Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday morning.

By law, counties cannot start to record and publish the mail ballot results until the polls close at 8 p.m., officials said.

Due to the progress made by the team, the results were immediately ready to report at 8 p.m., said county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik.

County Information Technology Director Mauro DiMauro said a “very good group” of workers was assembled and kept the processing flowing, reaching a peak of 3,000 ballots completed per hour.

“We have a system down,” DiMauro said.

This was the third election in which voters were permitted to vote by mail with no excuse or reason required.

DiMauro said voters also seem more accustomed to mail voting, with only a small group failing to insert the ballots in inner secrecy envelopes as required.

Approximately two dozen mail ballots were torn or had other issues that must be reviewed by the county’s citizen Election Board on Friday, DiMauro said.

The county identified 140 mail ballots eligible to be “cured,” officials said.

Counties can allow notification to voters on Election Day if their mail ballots were missing a secrecy envelope or containing another defect. These voters then had the option to “cure” the deficiency by voting with provisional ballots at their polling place.

The county Election Board decided it will give parties the option to notify impacted residents. A concern was raised that some voters would not receive this option if mail ballot processing continued after the polls closed at 8 p.m., but that was not an issue in this election due to the early processing.

In the November 2020 general election, the county received more than 57,000 mail ballots. More than 50 employees from multiple departments assisted with the processing, which did not wrap up until 8 p.m. the day after the election.

This was the first election for Morgan and deputy Election Director Eryn Harvey.

Morgan said the election went smoothly overall, although spirits were dampened by a vendor glitch that caused Republican ballots to be labeled as Democratic ones on the electronic ballot marking devices at polling places.

“Aside from that glitch, overall the day was good,” Morgan said.

By 11 p.m., the county had tallied 37,187 votes from polling places in addition to the mail ballots, Parsnik said. A final delivery of results was still pending from polling places.