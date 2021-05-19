🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Now that former congressman Lou Barletta has officially announced he is running for governor, another Northeastern Pennsylvania resident, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, said he, too, is considering a run for the same office.

Meuser, R-Dallas, is in his second two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, having won the seat that Barletta held for eight years before running for the U.S. Senate. Barletta, 65, lost that bid in 2018 to Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton. Meuser is 57.

“Lou (Barletta) is a longtime friend,” Meuser said Tuesday. “And that does play into my decision-making process.”

Meuser said Barletta’s decision to seek the governor’s post did not surprise him. He said he has been “strongly encouraged” to enter the race for some time, adding that high ranking GOP officials and “large donors” are among his supporters.

“With the right governor, I feel Pennsylvania can be the next Texas,” Meuser said. “But we need a serious approach and plan to become the next Texas. We have to drive the private sector and we need someone who can properly lead that effort.”

Meuser said with his background as a successful businessman (Pride Mobility), his stint as Secretary of Revenue under Gov. Tom Corbett, and his experience in Congress make him highly qualified to be governor, should he choose to run.

“And we need someone who can work with the Pennsylvania General Assembly,” Meuser said. “I have shown I can do that as well.”

Meuser said he can bring everyone to the table.

“I love Pennsylvania,” he said. “I want to see our young people stay here and enjoy a high quality of life.”

However, Meuser said he is sensitive to the possible ramifications should he enter the race. Several political observers spoke on the condition of anonymity and they said with Barletta and Meuser both in the GOP race for the nomination, they could split the vote in their strongest region and that could enable another candidate to get the GOP nod.

Add to that the fact that Meuser’s 9th District seat could be open and possibly lost and the GOP would be worse off in the long run.

“I understand that it’s important that the Republican Party win back the majority in the House of Representatives,” Meuser said. “I am doing my due diligence to decide where I can do the best job for Pennsylvania.”

Meuser said he expects to make his decision on whether or not to enter the governor’s race within the next four to six weeks. He said all factors will be considered.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been exploring this for months,” Meuser said. “I will just add that I will take all of the information into account and I do appreciate all the sentiment.”

That said, Meuser added, “If I hadn’t been receiving the high level of encouragement from around the state, including several high level party officials and donors, I wouldn’t be struggling with this decision. I’ve always put the greater good ahead of myself.”

“In the end, I will do what I feel is best for Pennsylvania.”

Barletta begins tour of state

On Tuesday, after voting in the primary, Barletta embarked on a statewide tour of Pennsylvania following his announcement Monday that he is seeking the Republican nomination to run for governor.

Barletta, who pledges to reverse the failed leadership of Gov. Tom Wolf and Harrisburg insiders, is a lifelong resident of the Commonwealth who said he wants to restore opportunity for all working people.

Barletta, who made “Main Street” tours a staple of his time in Congress, will be making campaign stops in the following localities over the coming days:

Hazleton and Luzerne County, Harrisburg and Dauphin County, Clarion and Clarion County, Erie and Erie County, Cranberry Township and Butler County, Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, Uniontown and Fayette County, East Stroudsburg and Monroe County, Honesdale and Wayne County, Old Forge and Lackawanna County, Philadelphia, Wyomissing and Berks County, Easton and Northampton County.

Barletta was the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, losing to Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey of Scranton. But he feels that experience gained him statewide recognition that will help him in the governor’s race.

Barletta said he will unleash the potential of Pennsylvania’s natural resources and create thousands of energy sector jobs in the process. He will continue his fight against illegal immigration and oppose sanctuary cities. He will support and fully fund law enforcement agencies. And he said he will restore voters’ trust in our democracy.

Barletta served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in the former 11th District of Pennsylvania from 2011 to 2019, solidifying his reputation as a firm opponent of illegal immigration.

“So people know me,” Barletta said in an interview. “I’m starting out with that advantage as well as I had 2.1 million votes in 2018. And that’s a good start as well.”

Barring something unforeseen, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro will seek the Democratic nomination. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally term-limited.

On March 22, a poll conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research, a national firm, showed Barletta as clear leader in the anticipated race for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.

Jim Lee, President/CEO/Founder of Susquehanna Polling & Research, Inc., said the independent poll used a potential field of five candidates who reports say are considering running for the GOP nomination for governor.

The poll results showed Barletta, 65 of Hazleton, leading a field of five potential candidates, with the support of 20% of Republicans. Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, was the second highest vote-getter at 11%, followed by 3% each for U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas; and former U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley, a Bucks County native who served under former Gov. Tom Corbett, finished last at 2%.

Some 60% of Republican voters are still undecided, the poll showed.