WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 58 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The death count is at 807.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,445 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,247 cases and 470 deaths; Monroe County has 14,566 cases and 312 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 1,257 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7–May 13 stood at 5.3%

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, 49.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 9,876,905 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 19.

• 4,294,480 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 62,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,643,875 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 5,938,355 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22:

• 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 9,876,905 doses total through May 19:

• First/single doses: 5,938,355 administered

• Second doses: 3,938,550 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,427 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, there were 54 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 159,519 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,532,317 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,498 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,205 cases among employees, for a total of 86,703 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,440 of our total cases are among health care workers.