Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced he has closed an investigation of what appeared to be an attempted suicide by hanging at the county prison May 3.

Prison corrections officers discovered the incident during an inmate check and successfully rescued the man, he said.

According to Sanguedolce’s release:

The 27-year-old inmate had been incarcerated the week before because he did not post bail following his arrest on felony charges.

A corrections officer assigned to check on inmates in that block found the inmate around 7:30 p.m. and called for help as the officer lifted the inmate to relieve the pressure on his neck.

Other officers responded and assisted, the inmate was removed from the bedsheet used as a ligature.

“Life-saving measures were immediately initiated until a local ambulance company responded, took over care of the inmate and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized and saved,” the release said.

In his investigation, county Detective Robert Lehman found the inmate had been alone in the cell between the time he was last checked and seen on video until the incident.

”Although each of these situations at the prison is tragic, we commend the corrections officers for saving the life of this individual,” Sanguedolce said. “Our office is thankful that our prison guards detected the incident so quickly and that the officers’ and medical staff’s treatment averted what would likely have been a loss of life.”

Sanguedolce said his office will continue to work with the county and prison administration to “make any possible improvements to stem these occurrences.”

In addition to the suicide attempt, there were two suicide deaths and an attempted suicide at the county prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre since late March this year.

Sanguedolce’s office is still investigating the latest inmate death involving a 48-year-old female found unresponsive May 8. She was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and later died there.

County Coroner Francis Hacken concluded the cause of her death was hanging, and the manner was suicide. The coroner noted additional information may be released by the district attorney’s office.

In the prior death, a 36-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison on March 22 and died at Wilkes-Barre General on March 28.

Hacken had said the cause of that death also was hanging, and the manner was suicide — findings the DA did not contest.

Sanguedolce’s report on that death said the man had removed a towel covering the opening to his cell in compliance with a directive from corrections officers, but he again covered the opening after officers completed their check. The inmate had been alone in his cell, and the hanging was discovered by his cell mate when he returned from a phone call, the DA said.