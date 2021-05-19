🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A search warrant executed on a Leonard Street residence by the city’s Special Investigations Unit resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of methamphetamine and MDMA, according to a news release issued by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release:

A warrant was obtained for the residence and served on Wednesday by the Special Investigations Unit along with the Pittston Township and Hughestown police departments and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

The residence became the target of investigation after a complaint was made to police.

The search turned up quantities of methamphetamine and MDMA, a mood and perception-altering drug commonly referred to as “molly.”

One individual was taken into police custody as a result of the search; the individual was not named in the press release.

Wednesday’s search marked the third residence found to be trafficking narcotics in the time since Pittston City restaffed its Special Investigations Unit.

Pittston City police chief Neil Murphy issued a warning to drug traffickers after the search.

“If you are distributing narcotics in our city, we will kick in your door and help you move to county jail,” Murphy said in the release.