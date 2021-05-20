Bear Creek Community Charter pushes back

WILKES-BARRE — Arguing that some charter schools do excellent work but many perform poorly for the state money they get, Gov. Tom Wolf stood in a near-empty GAR Memorial High School gym Wednesday and pitched his charter funding reform proposals.

“The goal to provide high quality education to every student is undermined by the charter school law being outdated,” Wolf said. “It needs to be fixed.

“Some charter schools in Pennsylvania are absolutely outstanding institutions with a solid track record of giving their students excellent education and all students a choice. But the way the law is set up we can’t guarantee that every charter school is putting students ahead of whatever other considerations they might be looking at,” he added. “At the same time, they are charging taxpayers lots and lots of money. “

Charter schools are public schools funded by requiring School Districts to turn over some of their state funding to a charter that enrolls a student within that district. The amount paid to charters is different in each district, which many district officials contend means cyber charters in particular often get more money than they need to educate students, while the district paying the money does not realize the same amount in savings.

Wolf noted that this year charter schools state wide are getting about $3 billion in state money and argued charters “are not held to the same standard” as public schools, leading to “less transparency, less accountability of how they spend those billions. He and others who spoke specifically targeted online cyber charter schools.

Nearly all 14 Pennsylvania cybers are among the lowest performing schools in the state,” Wolf said. “Many graduate fewer than two-thirds of their students.

Wolf: $395M savings

Wolf has proposed changes that would make the tuition payments to cyber charters the same across the state. It would also change funding for brick and mortar charters, and the treat special education subsidies for charters the same as for traditional school district. He said his plan would save districts state-wide $395 million every year “while still assuring every charter school has the funding it needs to provide a good education to students.”

“My plan protects taxpayers from being overcharged for charter schools,” he said. “It protects students by holding charter schools accountable, an it protects public trust by making the for-profit charter school companies accountable to the taxpayers.

Luzerne County districts collectively would save about $4.9 million a year, he said.

Wilkes-Barre Area School Board President Joe Caffrey said district payments to cyber charters has risen from $2.3 million in 2015-16 to about $7 million this year. District Director of Instruction Robert Makaravich said those escalating costs were part of the reason the district has furloughed 67 teachers and 35 para-professionals while eliminating 25 positions and leaving other empty over the last five year s in an effort to balance the budget.

Abington Heights School District Superintendent Michael Mahon compared his district’s data to that of the cyber charters most district students attend. At Abington Heights, 44% of our students take AP (Advanced Placement) course compared to 3% in cyber charters. The district has 88% of student scoring proficient or better in math compared to 29% in the cybers, and graduates 96% of students compared to 54%.

State Rep Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said “this is about America. Public schools give every child a chance to learn, to discover who they are, to discover their gifts and prepare themselves for adulthood and continuing to make America the greatest country ever.”

‘One-sided approach’

Jim Smith, the CEO of Bear Creek Community Charter School — Luzerne County’s only brick and mortar charter school — issued a statement after Wolf’s visit, dubbing the governor’s approach to the issue “one-sided.

“In his budget proposal, Governor Wolf is calling for $229 million in funding cuts to public charter schools, including $99 million in cuts to special education students enrolled in public charter schools. If the Governor is successful, Bear Creek Community Charter School anticipates a loss of at least $600,000 in annual funding. This will have a detrimental impact on the quality of the school’s educational programming, which means it will negatively impact our students. This is completely unacceptable.”

Smith criticized Wolf for failing to visit Bear Creek charter despite numerous invitations, and voiced disappointment that Wilkes-Barre Area — the district in which the school is chartered — hosted Wolf on the topic.

“Bear Creek Community Charter School believes ALL public schools, including the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, deserve fair and adequate funding to ensure student success. However; we don’t believe that should occur as the result of slashing funding for students attending public charter schools.

