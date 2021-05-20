🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A fire Wednesday morning caused heavy damage to an apartment building on the corner of Scott and Hortense streets in Wilkes-Barre’s East End.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Capt. Francis Evanko, the fire inspector, was on the scene investigating. The cause is under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat said.

The alarm came in at 9:11 a.m. and a truck, already on the road, reported seeing smoke in the sky. A second-alarm was sounded immediately and the fire eventually went to three alarms, Klapat said.

Four people lived in the building. One person was home at the time. Firefighters confirmed with police on the scene that everyone was out of the building. But two cats perished, Klapat said.

Kingston Fire Department responded as the Rapid Intervention Team for Wilkes-Barre. There were no problems fighting the fire, Klapat said.

“Everything went as expected,” Klapat said.

It’s unknown if the building was insured, he added.

— Jerry Lynott