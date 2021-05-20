🔊 Listen to this

Kingston-based attorney Jim Bobeck, who had an early lead for the second of two nominations on the Democratic primary for two open county judge seats, posted a concession on social media after Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz pulled ahead late Tuesday night.

“As of now, the precincts have reported, and we lost by less than 1% on the Democrat side,” Bobeck’s post on Facebook reads. “So very close. Congratulations to every candidate for running great campaigns, and we wish the winners the very best in November.”

Kokura Kravitz also posted online, thanking “each and every person who voted in yesterday’s primary election.”

While the numbers aren’t official until the election is certified, it seems likely that Kokura Kravtiz will join former District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis as the second nominee on the Democratic side.

Salavantis is also poised to win the nomination on the Republican ticket, where she will likely be joined by Rep. Tarah Toohil.

In an email to the Times Leader, Toohil said the following:

“I am honored to have gained the support of the voters in my quest to become their family court judge,” she wrote. “The voters are confident in my record and qualifications as an expert in family law and a champion for children’s rights. We were the second highest vote getter in overall votes which leaves many optimistic about our success in the fall. I am grateful and humbled.”