WILKES-BARRE — The downtown area will have another business next month with the opening of a convenience store.

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday approved the application for Main Street Snack Attack LLC to set up shop at 62 S. Main St.

Chad Briggs of Drums said his store will sell hot and cold drinks, snacks, cigarettes, vape and CBD products as well as Pennsylvania lottery tickets. The store, to open on June 1 , will also have skill machines for patrons to play. Briggs said he will rely on foot traffic for the store with hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

“I am not going to get a liquor license,” Briggs responded to a question from a board solicitor Michael Rogers.

“My big thing is, I want to operate a nice, clean, quiet, how could I say, peaceful, easy operation, no craziness,” Briggs said.

The Board approved all four other agenda items:

• A detached garage at 53 Amherst Ave. for Scott Mudzik.

• A tax-preparation, notary office, shipping business, grocery store and a second residential unit at 563 Carey Ave. for Lissette Dishmey.

• A nail salon as a home occupation at 134 S. Grant St. for Tanisha Heights.

• A 10-foot by 16-foot shed at 475 Hazle St. for the Word of God Bible Church.

Hotel Sterling site

Earlier in the day, the Wilkes-Barre City Planning Commission gave conditional approval of the land development proposal H&N Investments LLC submitted for the former Hotel Sterling site at the intersection of West Market and North River streets.

Approximately a year ago the Board approved the developer’s application for the estimated $28 million project.

H&N Investments LLC proposed the construction of a five-story, 110-room Hyatt Place Hotel and a small conference center. The developer must comply with a list of conditions, including city approval of stormwater drainage system plan.

In addition, the developer must start construction by Sept. 1 of this year under the terms of a purchase agreement it signed with the city.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. It consists of the hotel, a conference center with a capacity for 300 people, a small restaurant for breakfast and lunch and a rooftop bar/restaurant.

Project engineer George Albert provided the Commission with letters from water, natural gas, electric utilities and the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority stating they were notified of the developer’s interest in their services.

