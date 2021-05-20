🔊 Listen to this

Further explanation may come soon on the reason Republican ballots were mislabeled as Democratic ones on Luzerne County’s electronic ballot marking devices in Tuesday’s primary election.

County Election Director Bob Morgan has said the error occurred during vendor programming of the devices. The county’s voting system from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. was implemented last year as part of a state mandate to provide a paper trail.

A Dominion representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

However, the county Election Board has invited Dominion representatives and county officials to a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. Attendance directions will be posted at luzernecounty.org.

County Councilman Matthew Vough also has said he wants to discuss the possible termination of Dominion’s contract during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Councilman Walter Griffith also has requested a council executive session as soon as possible to discuss potential legal issues involving Dominion.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said Thursday she immediately reported the ballot heading error when she discovered it at her Conyngham polling place shortly after 7 a.m. on Election Day.

When she arrived, Crocamo said poll workers were discussing a problem pulling up Republican ballots on the ballot marking devices, indicating both party ballots were labeled as official Democratic ones.

A Democrat, Crocamo reviewed the ballot on her device screen and realized it was a Republican one, even though it was labeled as Democratic. After workers switched to the other option, the correct Democratic ballot appeared on her screen.

“I was distraught. I said, ‘This has to be corrected immediately,’” Crocamo recalled.

Even though both party ballots were labeled as Democratic on the screens, county election officials insisted that all candidates and races on the respective ballots were correct and that results printed from the ballot marking devices were accurate. Voters must review the printouts and feed them into a tabulator to cast their vote.

The ballot marking devices must be sealed after they are programmed to prevent tampering, Crocamo said.

In the future, the county may consider programming and segregating a machine solely for test run purposes, following protocols to ensure that machine is not put into circulation for an election, Crocamo suggested.