The number of provisional ballots that must be tallied and added to Luzerne County’s primary election results won’t be known until Thursday evening or Friday morning, county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik said.

A higher-than-usual number of provisional ballots is possible because county Republicans were offered that voting option Tuesday when officials discovered the party ballot contained an incorrect Democratic heading on the electronic ballot marking devices at polling places.

Candidates in tight races won’t know their fate until the number of provisionals awaiting processing is known.

For example, 49 votes stand between the fifth and sixth vote-getters in the race for five Republican county council nominations, unofficial results show.

The unofficial tallies of the top six so far: John Lombardo, 11,633; Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., 10,411; Chris Perry, 10,286; Brian Thornton, 8,725; Kevin Lescavage, 8,520; and Ronald Knapp, 8,471.

Election workers spent much of Wednesday removing, sorting and securely storing the contents of 186 judge-of-election bags, which include flash cards, envelopes with reports and provisional ballots, Parsnik said.

All provisional ballots must be separated into two categories: those with affirmations and those without, Parsnik said.

As a remedy for the on-screen ballot heading error, the county Republican Party obtained an agreement in court that provisional ballots will automatically be accepted if they don’t have an affirmation involving two separate signatures by voters. The results of these ballots will be added to vote tallies, potentially changing results, officials said.

The county Election Board must adjudicate any provisional ballots containing affirmations to determine is those will be counted, Parsnik said. With information compiled by the election bureau, the board must ensure these voters are properly registered, did not already cast mail ballots and met other requirements, Parsnik said.

The election board is set to convene at 1 p.m. Friday at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre to start the adjudication process of provisional ballots.