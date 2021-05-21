Einstein Lima was convicted in case involving girl walking home from school

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Einstein Lima after an abduction attempt on Charles Street on Nov. 19, 2018. Times Leader file photo

A New York City man who maintained his innocence after being convicted by a Luzerne County jury of grabbing a 13-year-old girl as she walked home from school will remain in state prison.

A three-member panel of the state Superior Court in an eight page opinion upheld the jury’s verdict and two-to-five years in state prison for Einstein Lima, 41, of Brooklyn.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Lima near Charles and Academy Streets on Nov. 19, 2018, after the teenage girl claimed he exited a dark-colored SUV and grabbed her as she was walking home from Wilkes-Barre Area’s Meyers High School.

Lima was arrested based on a clothing description and an odor of marijuana the girl detected.

She testified she was walking home and the driver of the SUV stopped and asked for her name. She ignored the driver, who drove around the block, parked the vehicle and grabbed the girl from behind. She managed to escape when she elbowed Lima in the head.

A jury convicted Lima on Sept. 18, 2019, on charges of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and simple assault. Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky, who presided over the trial, convicted Lima on a summary harassment charge.

When Lima was sentenced Nov. 14, 2019, he maintained his innocence.

Lima appealed the conviction to the state appellate court arguing the evidence was insufficient to support a verdict of guilty, which was denied Wednesday.

The evidence “establishes that (prosecutors) proved beyond a reasonable doubt that (Lima) was guilty of criminal attempt and simple assault,” the Superior Court ruled.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh prosecuted Lima.

Lima is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.