🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Diocese of Scranton announced Thursday that the Wyoming Valley Catholic youth Center, headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, received a $15,000 state grant that will fund a food program for 32 adults and 62 children for one year.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Farm to School Grant program, and will be spent to pilot the district’s Taste and See meal Kit Program, beginning May 20.

“As a provider of more than 10,000 meals a month to children in poverty, the Catholic Youth Center is keenly aware of the challenges families face in terms of putting a balanced and nutritious meal on the table,” Ryan Smith, CYC Program Executive, said in a release. “This innovative program will help each family become more aware of basic nutritional principles and habits.”

CYC is working with local chefs and other community agencies. Each family will get a recipe card with each meal kit, along with the ingredients

“in an insulated, eco-friendly, reusable tote bag that will be returned and refilled with a new recipe and ingredients,” the release said.

“We hope that by providing everything the participants need, they’ll be able to adopt a healthier lifestyle and bond together as a family over a meal. Each of the families participating indicated a desire to learn more about creating better long-term nutritional habits,” Smith added.

Families will also learn about the locally-sourced food they receive, and part of the funding will help the CYC “expand its on-site garden so that the agency can engage all of its students in the acts of growing and cultivating their own food.”

In the release, Smith called the program “win-win.”

“If our families are able to prepare healthier meals at home on a consistent basis, our entire community benefits. We’re excited to get this program started!”