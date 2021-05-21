🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said the public deserves — and will receive — a complete explanation of why Republican ballots were incorrectly labeled as Democratic ones on electronic voting screens in Tuesday’s primary.

The board of five citizen volunteers called a special virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday solely to address the matter.

“It really is unfortunate and unacceptable, and going forward, there needs to be planned policies and procedures in place that prevent this from ever happening again,” Williams said. “The public needs to be aware that it is a high priority for the board.”

County Election Director Bob Morgan has said the error occurred during vendor programming of the electronic ballot marking devices. The county implemented the voting system from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. last year.

The mislabeling impacted all Republican ballots countywide and caused confusion. Some Democrats reported they incorrectly received Republican ballots on their screens because that ballot also had a Democratic heading. Republicans questioned whether the ballot itself was correct.

Williams said the board wanted to bring all parties publicly together to pinpoint what went wrong and allow voters an opportunity to justifiably “air their grievances.”

County management staff with authority over elections and two representatives of Dominion have been invited to attend.

“Everybody needs to be part of the conversation, and it must be very public and transparent,” said Williams, who joined the board as chair on April 21.

Once the cause of the error is identified, a solution must be spelled out and become standard protocol, she said.

The ballot marking devices must be sealed after they are programmed to prevent tampering. However, Williams said there must be some permissible means of proofing.

“I can’t imagine there’d be no way to check that it’s all set up correctly,” she said.

Even though both party ballots were labeled as Democratic on the screens, county election officials insisted that all candidates and races on the respective ballots were correct and that results printed from the ballot marking devices were accurate. Voters must review the printouts and feed them into a tabulator to cast their vote.

While Monday’s meeting is focused on the incorrect header, Williams said other issues and complaints raised both before and after the session will be documented and addressed.

“All questions and concerns are valid and need to be looked at,” she said.

Williams said she wants all parties to get to the root of the problems and fix them instead of finger-pointing.

“The county needs to earn back the trust of the public,” she said. “Every person in this process owes it to the citizens to work together to resolve this.”

County Councilman Stephen J. Urban released a list of concerns about the primary election Thursday, including a Swoyersville constable candidate listed in the wrong ward on the ballot, a Dominion tabulator in Franklin Township that had to be zeroed out election morning because it already had 20 votes recorded when it was unsealed and an assertion that poll books were not set up for voters who are not Democrat or Republican to sign in to vote on ballot questions.

Urban requested a report for each precinct comparing the number of Democrats and Republicans who signed in to vote to the number of ballots cast for each party, saying it will show if the wrong party ballots were provided and cast.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said the issues raised by Urban and others will be systematically researched and explained.

”There have been other complaints lodged, and we are beginning the process of investigating them,” Crocamo said.

County Republican Party Chairman Justin Behrens said he has been documenting complaints and also wants to know why voting machines were still in a common area of the Terrace Plaza shopping center in Hazleton Thursday. The county was supposed to ensure all voting equipment is kept preserved and secure under a court agreement related to the mislabeled ballots, he said.

County officials said a moving company transports the 900 machines from polling places throughout the county to the voter warehouse in Wilkes-Barre in the days after elections. All ballots, flash cards and information related to voting is removed from the machines on election night and in the county’s possession, officials said.

Behrens said the voting machines were supposed to be locked up under the agreement. He said he heard from a “massive number of voters who feel they were disenfranchised” in the primary.

“It’s all about the integrity of the election,” Behrens said. “I’m very frustrated and very angry. I hold everyone accountable, and we need to work together as a team to make this better.”

In an email about Monday’s meeting, county Councilman Walter Griffith thanked the election board for its “diligence in getting answers.”

Directions on attending the virtual session will be posted in the online meeting link under council’s authorities/boards/commissions section at luzernecounty.org.