WILKES-BARRE — A Bear Creek Township man spat and headbutted a city police officer during a scuffle on the Market Street Bridge Thursday night.

Bradley Olson, 21, was arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to police:

Officers responded to Public Square on a report Olson was harassing customers at Chick-fil-A at about 8:15 p.m.

Olson left the area and encountered on the Market Street Bridge where police said he was harassing women.

When an officer approached Olson, police allege he became irate and confrontational.

Olson spat and headbutted an officer who suffered a cut lip and suffered injuries to his knees and shoulder during a struggle to arrest him, police allege.

Police said Olson appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol.

Olson allegedly continued to yell homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks.