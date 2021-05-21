🔊 Listen to this

After five years in Luzerne County government’s top post, C. David Pedri announced Friday he has resigned to accept a private-sector position.

The move ends widespread speculation he will run for county district attorney. Pedri declined to identify the new employer, saying details should be announced soon, although he noted the position will allow him to “continue to assist the greater Luzerne County community in a number of different ways.”

“While I did strongly consider seeking to return to the district attorney’s office and was strongly encouraged to enter the race, this new private-sector position provides the perfect opportunity for both my family and for my career at this time, and I am excited for the new challenges I will face in that role,” Pedri said in a release.

His resignation will take effect July 6. Under Pedri’s four-year employment agreement approved by council in September 2018, he must provide a 30-day notice if he resigns. His 2021 compensation was set at $137,333 in that agreement, with a 2% raise that would have increased the salary to $140,080 in 2022.

A 41-year-old Butler Township resident, Pedri is the second non-temporary manager since the county’s home rule government was implemented in January 2012.

Hired as chief county solicitor in 2013, Pedri became interim manager around the time his predecessor, Robert Lawton, left in January 2016, and was then hired as manager that May.

In his announcement, Pedri said serving as chief solicitor and then manager under the home rule government has been “without a doubt the highlight of my career.”

Reflecting on his administration, Pedri highlighted his progress paying down more than $125 million in debt and implementing other fiscal improvements that helped the county secure an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s — the highest rating in county history.

The county also addressed many neglected maintenance needs during his tenure, including restoration of the historic courthouse and some road and bridge infrastructure projects, he said.

“In my initial speech upon accepting this position, I promised to upgrade the county facilities that were neglected for decades, and we achieved that goal,” Pedri said. “The culmination of this initiative was the reopening of the Luzerne County rotunda after it was severely damaged by years of water and smoke damage.”

He said he has guided the county through a firebombing at the Children and Youth building that was extinguished without injury, a cyber attack, a tornado, numerous blizzards and a Susquehanna River ice jam and flooding. There also was a devastating prison elevator malfunction that led to two deaths.

“In my five years, Luzerne County has been able to weather the storms — both figuratively and literally,” he said, commending the resiliency of county workers and citizens “who stood up to the challenge every time.”

But navigating the county through the coronavirus pandemic has been the most challenging because it was a prolonged emergency that impacted all county departments, he said.

”Without a doubt, the most difficult days of my time as County manager was the 2020 pandemic,” Pedri wrote.

He formed a COVID-19 Task Force of employees and citizens in various sectors to assist in key areas. The county also provided thousands of boxes of personal protective equipment to residents, distributed millions of dollars in recovery assistance funding to small businesses and set up testing and vaccine distribution sites, he said. Consistent updates also were provided to the public, he said.

“As we stand here almost 14 months after the first COVID case hit Luzerne County, unfortunately with over 700 fewer of our friends and neighbors who have passed away from this disease, I am relieved that we are making strides within our community and a return to a more normal life is near,” Pedri said.

His release also cited customer service enhancements, the launching of a new county website, more online access to county services and his co-founding of the “Rockin’ the River” concert series that attracted thousands to the county-owned River Common recreation area along the Susquehanna River near the courthouse.

Pedri thanked council and workers, saying any success he had stems from a workforce of “so many dedicated people.” He also expressed gratitude for citizens who have supported him.

“I was born and raised here and I choose to raise my family here. Luzerne County is a phenomenal place to live and work and I hope that, in some small way, I was able to contribute to the betterment of our home during my time as county manager,” he wrote.

Pedri had previously operated a private family law practice and worked as deputy county district attorney.

Replacement search

Now that a decision on his future plans is cemented, the county must begin the lengthy manager selection process, which took six months after Lawton submitted his resignation the end of November 2015.

Council began by publicly interviewing citizens interested in serving on a search committee and then picked five people. Required by the charter, the committee must seek, screen and conduct initial interviews of manager applicants before recommending finalists to council for its consideration.

Next, council interviewed employees interested in serving as interim manager during the search process, which led to Pedri’s interim appointment.

After the search committee wrapped up its work, council interviewed two finalists — a third withdrew — and selected Pedri.

At least seven of the 11 council members — a majority plus one — must approve the manager for the hiring to take effect, according to the charter.

The manager approves many contracts, oversees day-to-day operations and budgets in more than 50 departments and hires and fires workers in most departments, excluding court branches and the controller and DA offices.