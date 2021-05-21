🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 807.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,542 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,276 cases and 471 deaths; Monroe County has 14,600 cases and 312 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Friday there were 1,823 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,193,355.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7–May 13 stood at 5.3%

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.