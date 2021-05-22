🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It didn’t take long to find out where C. David Pedri is going next: late Friday evening, the Luzerne Foundation announced he would be their new president and CEO.

The announcement came hours after Pedri announced that he would be resigning his position as county manager, with his resignation taking effect on July 6.

Pedri will succeed Charles Barber, who has been serving as the Luzerne Foundation’s president and CEO for 21 years. Barber will retire on June 30, and Pedri will step into the role starting on Sept. 1.

In the Luzerne Foundation’s release, Barber said that he believes Pedri is an excellent fit for the position.

“I have worked with David for many years and greatly respect his dedication and drive to improve Luzerne County,” Barber said in the release. “As the County manager, he knew how to juggle a variety of projects simultaneously, a skill that will serve him well at The Luzerne Foundation. With David’s energy and knowledge, I am confident The Foundation will be in excellent and capable hands. I wish him only the very best.”

Pedri in the release said he is excited to take up this new position at the Luzerne Foundation.

“The Luzerne Foundation is an amazing organization and the perfect opportunity for me to continue to help those in need here in Luzerne County,” Pedri is quoted as saying in the release. “I know Charles Barber has left big shoes to fill, and I will strive each day to equal the impact he has made. I am excited to begin my new role with the Luzerne Foundation, and I thank the Board for the confidence in me in moving the Foundation forward.”