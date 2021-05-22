🔊 Listen to this

Feral cats are seen in Wilkes-Barre in this file photo. Starting next month, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Luzerne County will handle calls relating to cats in the city. Mayor George Brown Friday announced the partnership. ‘They have a lot of expertise,’ Brown said. ‘It’s not going to cost the city any more money.’ As of June 1, residents are directed to contact the SPCA at 570-825-4111.