WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service, a family-owned company and the fifth largest independent tire dealer in the United States, has purchased the assets of Tire Sales, LLC, in Philadelphia, an affiliate of The TSS Group, LLC.

The TSS Group specializes in services to the mining and aggregate industries. The deal was concluded May 12.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Adding the Tire Sales tire team to the McCarthy Tire family will strengthen our service to our off-the-road (OTR) and industrial customers in the New Jersey-Philadelphia-Baltimore corridor,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “Tire Sales, previously owned by the Morrone family, shares our ‘service the customer’ philosophy. We anticipate a seamless transition.”

Both McCarthy Tire and Tire Sales have long-established names in the tire industry that are synonymous with quality products and service.

Tire Sales’ products and service operations will be merged into McCarthy Tire’s current commercial locations in nearby Levittown and Trainer, Pennsylvania. The five key service team employees of Tire Sales will join McCarthy Tire Service.

“For over 30 years, we have serviced our customers with the greatest commitment and attention to detail,” said John Morrone Jr., president/CEO of Tire Sales. “We look forward to transitioning our relationships to the McCarthy Tire Service family, who shares our values to customer service. I feel that our customers will remain in good hands with the McCarthy family.”

The TSS Group, LLC, owned and operated by John Morrone Jr. will now be focused on services related to quarry maintenance and fabrication, quarry personnel, short- and long-term staffing, mobile heavy equipment repair, hydraulics repair, and hose repair sales and service.

McCarthy Tire Service, in business since 1926, is the fifth largest independent commercial tire dealership and the sixth largest independent re-treader in the United States.