All 41 ZIP codes completely or partially in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader reported fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 this past week. That’s the first week the numbers have been so consistently low across the county since last September.

While the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 remained at the top of the list, from May 14 to Friday it reported only 36 new cases. The Hazleton Code of 18201, an early hot spot that remained consistently near the high end in new cases, was second at 35. All other codes had fewer than 30 cases.

Only three codes had 20 to 29 new cases this past week, and only five had between 10 and 19 new cases. The remaining 31 codes had fewer than 10 cases, with five reporting no new cases and another eight reporting only one new case.

The data reflects a relatively quick and steady decline in daily new cases across the county in the last few weeks.