WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 807.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,596 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,333 cases and 471 deaths; Monroe County has 14,624 cases and 315 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Saturday there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,013.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7–May 13 stood at 5.3%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 22:

Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 51% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,138,065 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 22.

• 4,442,539 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,621,854 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,064,393 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22:

• 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,138,065 doses total through May 22:

• First/single doses: 6,064,393 administered.

• Second doses: 4,073,672 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,250 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 304 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 21, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,029 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 160,604 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,557,501 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,617 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,310 cases among employees, for a total of 86,927 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,254 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,580 of our total cases are among health care workers.