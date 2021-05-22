Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — One person was taken into custody following a crash that left a car resting on its roof Saturday afternoon in the city.
Police and emergency crews responded to North Meade Street shortly after 4 p.m., to find a silver sedan upside down straddling the street, with airbags deployed and windows smashed out. At least one parked vehicle, a white minivan, appeared to have been damaged.
Several children who were in the car were evaluated at the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries.
A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs following the crash.