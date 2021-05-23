🔊 Listen to this

Growing up in the 1960s, the kids on my block loved baseball.

As a result of our love of the game, we all have memories of baseball in its heyday, when nearly every team had a couple of Hall of Famers on their roster.

Like my pals on Reynolds Street in Plymouth, I had several memories of players and games and teams.

But my most memorable baseball moment came much later in my life.

It was when Brandon Harvey caught the ball.

A close second memory was when A.J. Warakomski hit the ball.

And after those two, it’s a tie between when Christine Capitano asked Andy Ashby for his autograph, and Joey Hoffman sang the national anthem.

You probably are asking who the heck are Brandon Harvey, A.J. Warakomski, Christine Capitano and Joey Hoffman.

Well sports fans, they are all veteran members of Challenger Little League and Victory Sports. Both organizations provide sports and social programs for kids and adults with mental and/or physical challenges.

Challenger Little League began in NEPA in 1991 — the second Challenger League in Pennsylvania — Williamsport, naturally, was first.

After a 20-year run, our group turned Challenger over to another group of volunteers. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Challenger in April 2011, we held an oldtimers game in 2011 and invited back our “veteran” players of the first year.

That’s when Eddie Orlosky, one of my heroes, asked us why he and his adult peers couldn’t play organized baseball anymore just because they got older.

That was April 2011 — Victory Sports began in August 2011 and remains active today — we begin our 11th season on July 8 at West Pittston Little League Field.

Here’s what makes Brandon, A.J., Christine, Joey, Eddie and all Challenger/Victory participants so memorable for me.

Back in 2013, Brandon Harvey was playing third base — an unusual position for a left-hander — in a Victory Sports game at the Forty Fort Little League Field.

Harvey, of Plymouth, has Down syndrome.

Jimmy Bonchonsky was at the plate and hit a pop fly.

Harvey settled under the ball and caught it. Bonchonsky stood on first base celebrating his “hit.”

Before baseball “experts” attempt to clear this up — just know that this was a very unusual play in a very unusual baseball league where a group of exceptional athletes compete.

While Harvey’s catch was remarkable — league officials can’t recall anyone ever actually recording an out — every play of every game is special to the players, their parents, volunteers and fans. And the outcomes — measured unscientifically by the parents and caregivers — are astounding.

A.J. Warakomski’s memory occurred in the first Victory season on the very first pitch in the first-ever Victory Sports game.

A.J. Warakomski hit a home run.

Not an inside-the-park homer, but a real home run — over the fence — by a mile.

It was remarkable because the ball used in Challenger and Victory is a softer baseball that is more difficult to hit far.

But A.J. Warakomski defied the odds that day.

Whether they have Down syndrome, or muscular dystrophy or multiple sclerosis, these athletes aren’t gifted with the same coordination or agility that other athletes possess.

But the effort and enthusiasm are there — and always at 100-plus percent.

Now, the rules of Victory are a bit lenient. Every player bats in each inning. The score is always tied. There are only winners in this program.

On this field, the dreams always come true.

And, most importantly, nobody gets out — ever.

But Brandon Harvey caught the ball.

And when Harvey caught the ball in 2013, he celebrated. He raised his hands, bobbed his head up and down and gave high-fives to almost everyone in Forty Fort. It was a Major League moment in every way.

Across the diamond from third base another celebration was going on at first base — the batter, Jimmy Bonchonsky, was celebrating his “hit.” Jimmy crossed first base and stood his ground as he awaited the next batter.

Brandon Harvey might have caught the ball, but Bonchonsky was safe at first.

You see, in Victory, everyone wins. And that is the essential reason why the program works.

The Victory parents tell league officials that Victory has made a big difference in their children — all positive. They have become more social and active, and that’s a good thing.

At that Challenger 20th reunion in 2011, Andy Ashby, former pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and other MLB teams, renewed his friendship with Christina Capitano, one of the first-year Challenger players.

During a game in 1991 at what is now PNC Field, Capitano walked over to Ashby and asked for his autograph. Ashby complied and the wide-eyed Capitano, then 10, asked a question: “Why should I want your autograph?”

Ashby told her he played for the Phillies, to which Capitano responded: “You do? So do I.”

Do you see the simplistic charm in that?

With Victory Sports, you will always see a real baseball game played by real baseball players who are concerned about one thing — giving their very best while playing the game they love.

Memories that will last forever. Like Joey Hoffman singing the national anthem before a RailRiders game and getting a standing ovation.

And Brandon Harvey, or somebody else, just might catch the ball.