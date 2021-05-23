🔊 Listen to this

Phil Delzeit stands next to his new WinneBagel food truck.

WILKES-BARRE — Three years after he wowed the food truck industry as “PananaMan,” Phil Delzeit is coming back with a new “epic” eating establishment — “WinneBagel.”

As the name clearly implies, Delzeit confirmed that almost all of his special recipe offerings will be served on a bagel — from, you guessed it, his Winnebago.

“Our grand opening is this Friday May 21, and we will be located in the parking lot of Save On Gas Citgo, 94 South Penn Ave. in Wilkes-Barre,” Delzeit said.

Delzeit, 60, said the WinneBagel be at that location from May 21 to May 31, every day except Sundays.

“We will be serving our breakfast pizza from 9 a.m. to noon, and lunch from noon to 6 p.m.

After that stint on South Penn Avenue, Delzeit said he will return there every Monday and the other days he will take the WinneBagel to area events.

He said a schedule can be found on his Facebook page — thewinnebagel.

Delzeit recalled his last food truck effort, PananaMan, which earned him a spot on the Food Network. Since then, Delzeit said it’s taken him three years and $24,000 to create the WinneBagel food truck.

“We’re set to hit the road with the WinneBagel,” Delzeit said. “A little over three years ago I purchased a 1985 Winnebago and decided to transform it into an epic eating establishment on wheels.”

Delzeit said all of his original burgers will be served from his Winnebago on toasted bagels, hence the name the WinneBagel. Except the beer-battered burger, which he said will be on a bun.

Delzeit said he has developed his own recipes and he promises customers will find them all delicious.

Delzeit said he grew up in North End of Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Coughlin High School. He said he has been in the food business his entire life — he said people would know him from his longtime employment at Januzzi’s Pizza in Wilkes-Barre.

In a Times Leader story in 2018, Delzeit talked about his PananaMan truck.

“I started my business from the ground up,” Delzeit said. “I’ve been going strong for five years now.”

Here’s a side note teaser: Delzeit said he is planning on bringing back PananaMan later this summer, but for now, his focus in on the WinneBagel.

Delzeit’s business experience has an interesting back story.

“I was in Barnes & Noble one day and I saw an Elvis cookbook,” he recalled. “I flipped to the middle of the book and saw that Elvis loved peanut butter and banana sandwiches. I figured I could turn that into a business and here we are.”

For those unaware of what a panana is, Delzeit described it as a banana and peanut butter sandwich deep fried in funnel cake batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar on top, and served with a raspberry chocolate sauce.

Delzeit also displayed a new drink concoction. He likened its taste to a candy apple.

“I took apple cider and infused it with cherry to make Candy Apple Cider,” he said.