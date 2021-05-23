🔊 Listen to this

Marianne Bump, of Harding, was chosen has the first weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

“This is the best news,” Marianne said as Publisher Mike Murray told her she just won $1,000.

She also made no hesitation when choosing her nonprofit of choice, picking Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge to receive $1,000.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000.

On Nov. 26, the Times Leader one lucky award winner will be picked to receive $25,000.

This week’s winner’s profile

Name: Marianne Bump

Hometown: Harding

Are you a current subscriber or do you purchase on the newsstand? Current Subscriber (The fastest way to enter every day.)

What will you do with the money? “I’m not really sure. Maybe pay off some bills.”

What charity did you choose for the additional $1,000 contribution? Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

Why did you pick that charity? “I volunteer there and live right down the road.”

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “I love the Lifestyle section, especially Mary Therese and Mark. Love the way we present local news.”

For more information on TL Cares, visit timesleader.com/enter.