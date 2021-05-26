🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Midway through his trial, Tremaine Jamison decided to plead guilty to a count of third degree murder.

But he also continued to make claims in court that he still believes he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

The decision came after hours of discussion which took place starting after prosecutors rested their case Wednesday morning.

Jamison, 31, had been on trial this week in the shooting death of Devon Brown on May 31, 2017. Jamison was taken into custody more than two years later, after fleeing to Savannah, Ga.

Jamison’s attorney, Robert Saurman, had been employing the strategy of attempting to make the shooting seem like an act of self-defense, but numerous prosecution witnesses painted Jamison as the aggressor in the conflict, punching Brown first, pulling a knife on him and ultimately shooting him in the head while he ran away.

While discussing the guilty plea with Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who had been presiding over the trial, Jamison said the guilty plea was his only option, suggesting he believed all the prosecutor’s witnesses lied.

Sklarosky sentenced Jamison’s sentencing for July 29.

This story will be updated.