🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A car crashed into a ditch next to the Smokers Choice store on Spring Street Wednesday morning. The female driver was injured and transported by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. The name of the injured driver and her condition were not available. The crash occurred as the car and another vehicle were traveling north on Spring Street. The other vehicle attempted to turn left from the right lane into the store parking lot while the woman was driving in the left lane.