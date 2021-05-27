🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has issued a message of caution to the public regarding a phone scam occuring throughout parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The scam, according to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, involves out-of-county individuals receiving messages from someone purporting to be from Luzerne-Wyoming County Mental Health and Developmental Services (MH/DS). The message uses actual names of MH/DS officials, and warns the receiver of the call of serious legal charges if they do not respond.

The calls are originating from a number that appears as 570-899-8063 on caller ID.

“On behalf of Luzerne-Wyoming County Mental Health and Developmental Services, we would like to assure the public that MH/DS does not call and threaten legal consequences,” reads a statement from Sanguedolce.

The DA’s office has requested assistance from the FBI in attempting to trace the caller.

— Staff Report