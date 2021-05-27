Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce (left) and Assistant District Attorney Drew P. McLaughlin. Times Leader file photo

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce (left) and Assistant District Attorney Drew P. McLaughlin. Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has issued a message of caution to the public regarding a phone scam occuring throughout parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The scam, according to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, involves out-of-county individuals receiving messages from someone purporting to be from Luzerne-Wyoming County Mental Health and Developmental Services (MH/DS). The message uses actual names of MH/DS officials, and warns the receiver of the call of serious legal charges if they do not respond.

The calls are originating from a number that appears as 570-899-8063 on caller ID.

“On behalf of Luzerne-Wyoming County Mental Health and Developmental Services, we would like to assure the public that MH/DS does not call and threaten legal consequences,” reads a statement from Sanguedolce.

The DA’s office has requested assistance from the FBI in attempting to trace the caller.

— Staff Report