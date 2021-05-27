🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday said increasing the minimum wage puts more money into the pockets of workers, which gives local businesses more customers.

“Boosting wages also increases productivity and decreases turnover,” Wolf said.

On Wednesday, Wolf was joined by legislators, business owners and advocates to call on the General Assembly to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15.

Wolf said more than 1 million workers would get a boost in their paychecks, which creates new customers for businesses and strengthens the economy for everyone.

“This isn’t about pitting workers against business owners, because businesses also stand to benefit from a higher minimum wage,” Wolf said.

The governor’s plan increases the state’s embarrassingly low minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027. Nearly 1.1 million workers would get a raise, which would add $4.4 billion to the state’s economy.

The governor was joined for a press conference in Lancaster by Rep. Patty Kim, prime sponsor of HB 345 to raise the minimum wage, and local business owners Peter Barber, President, CEO and Co-owner of Two Dudes Painting Company and Jennie Groff, CEO and Co-owner of Stroopies, Inc.

Strong public support

Wolf said raising the wage has strong public support. A Franklin & Marshall College poll released in March found 67 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters support raising the minimum wage to $12 as the governor is proposing.

Eight other states are on path to $15, including “red” states. In the November 2020 election, voters in Florida — which has a Republican governor and legislature and voted for President Trump — passed a constitutional amendment to raise its minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

President Joe Biden also recently took executive action to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors and tipped employees to $15.

Overall, 29 other states, including every state that borders Pennsylvania, have raised the minimum wage above $7.25 an hour.

Closing the pay gap

Proponents say raising the minimum wage to $15 will create stronger financial stability for women and persons of color across the commonwealth. Six in 10 workers getting a pay boost are women, which represents nearly 24 percent of all women in the state.

Additionally, a $15 wage floor would directly benefit 35 percent of Hispanic workers, 29 percent of Black workers and 18 percent of Asian workers.

Some 75 percent of the workers are age 20 or older and nearly 40 percent work full-time, which refutes harmful stereotypes by making clear that hundreds of thousands of adults are stuck making poverty wages

Rural workers gain the most from raising the minimum wage. The highest percentage of workers getting a raise with a $15 minimum wage are in 29 rural counties, according to findings from the Keystone Research Center.

“We must not allow any Pennsylvania worker to be left behind as other states raise wages for their working families,” Wolf said.

Workers keep their jobs as

states raise the minimum wage

A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that as New York state gradually raising its minimum wage to $15, wages are increasing without jobs losses.

Low-wage workers living in New York along the Pennsylvania border saw their pay increase by more than 25 percent, while the wages of Pennsylvania workers in the northern tier rose only 15 percent.