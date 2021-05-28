Proposed budget passed as allegations fly at meeting

KINGSTON — What should have been a short meeting with a vote on a single item — a proposed budget resolution that itself had only one dollar figure — lasted nearly 90-minutes and included allegations of job threats and hidden agendas at a Wyoming Valley West special School Board meeting Thursday over the status of a long-absent board member.

Convened shortly after 9 a.m., the meeting began with a financial adviser explaining two moves that could save the district a total of about $740,431 over the next several decades: Refinancing two bonds at a lower interest rate without extending the terms, and accepting a proposed energy-saving project with guaranteed savings over 20 years.

But advertising would be required before a vote on refinancing the bonds, so the board agreed any decision would wait until the next meeting.

The lone resolution was for a proposed final budget listing only the total amount at $85 million with no mention of taxes, revenue, income or fund balances. The board opened the virtual meeting to public comment and the first response was from William Hardwick, who ran unopposed in the primary election for the region 5 board seat.

Saying he had been close friends with board member Gary Richards, Hardwick expressed condolences to Richards’ family, adding that records showed Richards had not attended a meeting since November, leaving no representative for Swoyersville on the board. “I do believe Gary would want things to move forward,” Hardwick said. He suggested the board appoint Janet Cussatt, who ran unopposed in the primary in Region 8 — which Richards represented — to fill the term until new members are seated in December.

The comment sparked a strong reaction from Board Member Brian Dubaskas.

“As of today, if there is any legal document that we have, that anybody has, that Mr. Richards passed away, my sincerest condolences,” Dubaskas said. “For whatever reason, Mr. Richards’ family have decided that they don’t want to share that information with us, and I for one will not go against anybody’s wishes on their deathbed for political gain, and that’s my stand.”

The Times Leader could not locate an obituary for Richards in local newspapers, and efforts to reach a family member for comment were not immediately successful.

President Joe Mazur said the board has not obtained any death certificate, adding “I think our solicitor has gone above and beyond to secure” one. “So far, we haven’t had any luck.”

But Board Member Charles Kamus asked Attorney Lars Anderson if he had reviewed “the (state) department of Health information” he had provided, and Anderson said no, though he was present Thursday instead of the solicitor listed on the district website, Attorney Richard Goldberg.

Things grew heated when Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski connected on line to comment. He pointed out the board had the legal right to vacate Richards’ seat after he missed two consecutive meetings, giving Richards a chance to respond before filling the seat. Then Tuzinski flatly contended a threat had been made to keep the seat open until after the November election.

“Why has Mr. Mazur or somebody acting on his behalf threatened the employment of a Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority member to keep the death of their family member a secret to avoid an opening on the board?” Turzinski asked.

“On the advice of my attorney, that statement is being checked on and you will get an answer on that in time,” Mazur replied.

“So I guess you’ve consulted legal counsel like people do when they’ve done a criminal action, Mr. Mazur?” Turzinski asked.

“No, when people tell lies about me, that’s when I get an attorney,” Mazur replied.

Mazur refused to respond further, and moved to vote on the budget, expanding the resolution to also approved locking in energy rates with UGI for three years. The motion passed unanimously, and the board voted to adjourn.

But the video resumed shortly after that because Kamus had complained after adjournment that the board members had not been given a chance to comment or to make any motions on new business. He then moved to appoint Cussatt to finish Richards term.

Dubaskas questioned if “anyone” on the board was friends with Cussatt, and Kamus said he is. Mazur said in his recollection the governing body of a municipality usually would recommend a replacement in such a situation.

“We haven’t heard from anyone because we have no death certificate,” Mazur said. “In my recollection, we appoint Janet if we have proof of death and a recommendation from Swoyersville. Maybe they want her, maybe they don’t want her. I don’t know.”

Only Kamus and David Usavage voted in favor of the motion. Two others abstained.

Contacted after the meeting, Turzinski stood by his statements, adding that the board microphones had been shut off for about two minutes during the meeting — a claim backed up by two minutes of video with no audio — which he said violates state open meeting laws and should make actions taken at the meeting illegal. He said he plans to file action in court on regarding the matter.