And then there were seven.

For the first time since last October the number of Luzerne County ZIP codes reporting 10 or more COVID-19 cases in a week dropped to single digits Friday. Of 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader, only 7 had 10 or more cases from May 21 through Friday.

Of those, only two had more than 20 cases: The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 with 36 new cases and the Hazleton code of 18201 with 25.

Among the other 34 codes, more than half — 19 of them — reported fewer than 2 cases.

The data reflects a steady decline in the total number of cases reported daily for the entire county. Friday was the sixth consecutive day in which the county reported fewer than 40 new cases.