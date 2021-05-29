🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 812.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,777 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,436 cases and 473 deaths; Monroe County has 14,688 cases and 317 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Saturday there were 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,201,375.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14–May 20 stood at 4.5%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 53.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,520,581 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 29.

• 4,664,953 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 56,185 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,578,335 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,243,288 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29:

• 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,520,581 doses total through May 29:

• First/single doses: 6,243,288 administered

• Second doses: 4,277,293 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 278 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 28, there were 16 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,203 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 161,851 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,594,728 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,707 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,407 cases among employees, for a total of 87,114 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,278 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 28,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.