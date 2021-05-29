🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) recently partnered with the Department of Aging (PDA) on successful webinars geared toward educating veteran advocates on how to identify and properly report abuse, neglect or exploitation of older veterans.

More than half of Pennsylvania’s veterans are age 60 and older. Factors that put older veterans at risk include: social isolation, physical impairment, cognitive impairment, mental illness, substance use disorder, accessible assets, sense of entitlement by family/caregiver, dependence on caregiver, and inter-generational abuse history.

The four free 60-minute webinars, presented by DMVA and the Protective Services Division at PDA, educated advocates on the Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA) law. The webinars focused on how to recognize signs of abuse (injury, deprivation, harassment), neglect (failure to provide essential goods and services) and exploitation (un-welcomed conduct by a caretaker), and how to make a report.

While the law requires an employee or administrator of a facility to report suspected abuse, veteran advocates are not mandated reporters. The free webinars are an important tool to ensure that those who care and advocate for our veterans know the signs of neglect and abuse and how to properly report concerns. More than 230 veteran advocates participated in the webinars.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Department of Aging and other veteran advocates to assist our veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. “This webinar series served as a great means to educate and inform our citizens about the vulnerabilities experienced by many aging veterans. Our veterans have earned and deserve our endless support and appreciation for their service, and we need to do everything possible to ensure they never experience any injustice.”

Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said the Older Adults Protective Services Act plays an essential role in much of what the Department of Aging does.

“Learning about protective services is beneficial to advocates, for our veterans, and for all seniors to understand how OAPSA helps to protect Pennsylvania’s vulnerable aging population,” Torres said. “DMVA has also been a great collaborator on our Financial Exploitation of Older Adults Task Force, which brought together members from the government, aging, legal, financial, law enforcement, and healthcare sectors to create practical solutions to prevent financial exploitation of older adults and mitigate the impact of such exploitation.”

With the ongoing rise of financial exploitation and other forms of elder abuse, the Department of Aging is calling for critical updates to OAPSA. According to the department, the volume, type, and scope of abuse has increased dramatically in the more than 30 years since OAPSA became PDA’s legal guide to protecting older Pennsylvanians.

According to the department’s 2019-2020 Older Adults Protective Services Annual Report, cases of suspected elder abuse has increased 80% over the previous five years.

If someone is faced with the decision of caring for an older family member, they should examine their own ability to handle the responsibility as well as the impact on other family members by:

• Being realistic about what they can do.

• Knowing their financial resources and what it will cost to care for the person.

• Seeking outside help and support groups.

• Looking around their home. Could an older or disabled person move around easily?

• Learning if other family members will occasionally lend a hand.

If you suspect abuse, neglect or exploitation of an older veteran, you can file a report by calling 1-800-490-8505.

‘For Those Who Served’ package

of bills passes House committee

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, announced the unanimous passage of a package of bills that seeks to focus on assisting veterans and their families by increasing state funding and enhancing state veterans’ programs.

Additional legislation seeks to further improve state veterans oversight boards.

“It is imperative we continue to recognize and honor all of those who so valiantly served and fought for this great Commonwealth and nation,” Boback said. “As we approach Memorial Day, followed by the 4th of July celebration, the founding of this great country, the committee voted unanimously to pass all 12 bills and resolutions ‘For Those Who Served.’ I am tremendously proud of the work we are doing to honor our veterans and service members in many different forms through the legislation passed by the committee this week. Pieces of legislation passed seek to add additional members to and offer reforms to our veterans’ oversight boards, while others increase much-needed funding to the many state veterans’ programs Pennsylvania has to offer. I look forward to seeing each of these enacted.”

House Bills 164, 941, 995, 1055, 1057, 1220, 1389, 1421 and 1427; House Resolutions 96 and 103; and Senate Bill 155 passed the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously.

The measures now go to the full House for consideration.

Veterans’ Memorial Trust

Fund offers ideal way to pay

tribute to those who served

The Memorial Day holiday is a yearly reminder that the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace.

It is the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) suggests that donating to the memorial’s trust fund is an ideal way to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

“Although many of America’s military heroes are no longer with us, their legacy of service and sacrifice lives on in our hearts and our commitment to memorializing their lives,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. “The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is a reminder of the true cost of war and a hallowed place to visit and reflect upon all who have gone before us in selfless service to our country.”

Schindler added that 100 percent of donations go toward the on-going upkeep such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial.

Donations to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund can be made online at:

— www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to:

— DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”

State: As Brood X cicadas

emerge, avoid insecticides

With the emergence of Brood X Cicadas underway in Pennsylvania, Wolf Administration officials this week encouraged Pennsylvanians to keep their hands off of insecticides as these once-every-17-year bugs make their appearance.

While large and loud, these rare insects are not harmful and will not be around for long.

“The risk of harming beneficial pollinators or other bugs, or pets or other wildlife that may eat cicadas, to wipe out a temporary annoyance is not worth it,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Save the insecticides for the truly bad bugs, try to enjoy the phenomenon and let Brood X brood in PA for a few short-lived weeks.”

The Periodical Cicadas Brood X have begun to emerge across Pennsylvania. These insects, which have been underground for some 17 years, do not bite or carry diseases and will only be around for a few weeks.

Because of this, insecticides are not recommended to control cicadas as the risk outweighs the benefit. Insecticides can harm pets or other wildlife that eat cicadas, plus can run off into local waterways and pollute streams and rivers.

“Cicadas are a native species in northeast America and, like most native insects, plants, animals, and fish, play their role in our environment,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “They’re here for such a short time, it’s better to take the long view and appreciate the food source they provide to wildlife, as well as the soil aeration they perform and the source of nitrogen their carcasses supply to trees.”

While cicadas are generally good for the environment, the females can harm young trees as they cut slits into twigs and woody stems when they lay eggs. To avoid damage, it’s recommended to postpone any new plantings until after adult cicadas have died.

Property owners with young trees, less than four years old, are advised to cover them with mesh netting to avoid damage. The best time to cover these young trees is when you hear the male cicadas singing, which is approximately one week prior to females laying eggs.