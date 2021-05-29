Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update: We have another winner in the TL Cares program who you can read about in Sunday’s edition. Also: The family behind Bettelli’s Villa marks 80 years in the restaurant business, two Dallas High School students take home bronze in the state Doubles Tennis championships, and a look ahead to Monday’s West Side Memorial Day parade.