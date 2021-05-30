🔊 Listen to this

Bobby Baird stands on his porch playing his trumpet on Memorial Day 2020 as part of ‘Taps Across America’ tribute to America’s fallen heroes.

It’s called “Taps Across America.”

This event — the National Moment of Remembrance — is held annually on Memorial Day and Americans are asked — wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day — to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.

At the risk of understating this, it’s not too much to ask of us.

We must never forget the sacrifices our veterans made for us — for our freedom. Especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their life.

So as we gather this weekend for celebrations in backyards, parks and other venues, we should pause at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day — Monday, May 31 — and remember our fallen heroes and thank them for what they did in service to our country and all Americans.

When I was a kid, my dad would take me to every veterans ceremony and also to many funerals of veterans. The most vivid memory I have of those funerals was the playing of “Taps.”

A bugler would play “Taps” at the graveside and then, after a few seconds pause, another bugler stationed somewhere in the distance, would play “Taps” again.

It was always a moving experience. And it was one that showed the respect everyone held for our veterans.

That’s why on Monday at 3 p.m. I will be at the home of Bobby Baird, the renowned trumpet player who participated in “Taps Across America” on Memorial Day 2020, playing the tribute to America’s fallen heroes on his front porch.

Baird, 91, will be playing “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The “Taps Across America” program asks veterans, musicians, teachers and students of all abilities and ages to sound “Taps” on their front lawns, porches and driveways at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

“Taps” is instantly recognizable as the somber 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies. Last year, Baird played “Taps” and afterward he sat in front of his house with his wife, Pat, and played several more patriotic songs.

Baird’s daughter, Wendy, had heard about Taps Across America and informed her father of the event. Baird was sure to let his surrounding neighbors know about it.

The local legendary trumpet player, Baird was 18 when he took the stage with the U.S. Navy Band’s Sextet at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball in 1949 — an experience he still recalls vividly.

Baird. who turned 91 on April 26, has been performing for 85 years, playing his first solo at age 5 for his grandfather, Arch Baird.

Baird was a three-time Pennsylvania state champion trumpeter and he earned a full music scholarship to Syracuse University. But he only attended for one year, and decided to travel to Washington D.C. where he auditioned for the United States Navy Band, and was accepted — becoming the youngest member of the band and he was named the trumpet soloist.

His life path has crossed with the likes of Ed Sullivan, Esther Williams, Al Hirt, Harry James, Rosemary Clooney, Louis Armstrong, Peggy Lee, Julius Larosa, and many more, including several U.S. presidents.

Baird also played with immortals like drummer Gene Krupa, bandleader Skitch Henderson and trumpet great Doc Severinsen of the Tonight Show.

Baird still plays at church and for veterans gatherings and services.

Monday’s performance by Baird will top off a patriotic Memorial Day. At 10:30 a.m., I will stand along Wyoming Avenue and watch the 130th West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade that begins at Kingston Corners and ends at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

Richard Pries, commander of Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, and Commander Terry Acker of Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 are co-chairs of the event.

Silver Star recipient Cpl. John Richards, USMC, will be the Grand Marshal of the parade. Richards, 75, is also a recipient of the Purple Heart.

At the Forty Fort Cemetery, there will be a ceremony featuring guest speaker Don Williams, whose family has marched in every one of the 130 West Side Veterans Memorial Day parades.

Don’s great-grandfather, Edward C. Williams, carried a Civil War fife for 70 consecutive years in the Wyoming Valley Memorial Day Parade and a member of the family has carried it every year since — including this year.

Expect to see a lot of American flags and a lot of red, white and blue everywhere.

One more thing — never forget.