The Times Leader Media Group presented a $500 check to Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley on Friday as part of the Weis Markets/Times Leader Year of Giving program.
Each month, the Times Leader Media Group and Weis Markets donate $500 and a full page of news coverage to a local non-profit. Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley was chosen for the month of April.