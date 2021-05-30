Staff Report

The Times Leader Media Group presented a $500 check to Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley on Friday as part of the Weis Markets/Times Leader Year of Giving program. From left: Kerry Miscavage, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Times Leader Media Group; Amy Morris, Coordinator, Meals on Wheels; Gary Williams, President of the Board of Directors, Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley.

Each month, the Times Leader Media Group and Weis Markets donate $500 and a full page of news coverage to a local non-profit. Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley was chosen for the month of April.