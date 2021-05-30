Husband recognizes signs of Plymouth woman’s stroke

When Audrey Wysowski suddenly found herself unable to speak one day in February, her husband, Vince, suspected something was seriously amiss — and he was right.

“I was sitting very quietly with my husband,” the Plymouth woman recalled. “I wanted to say something and it came out as gibberish. I couldn’t form my thoughts into words.”

“But he knew exactly what to do,” Wysowski said, explaining her husband quickly called for help, and the Nanticoke Ambulance “came in record time, siren going, lights going, to get me to Geisinger.”

A CT-scan revealed Wysowski, 73, had suffered a stroke, a disruption of blood flow to the brain, and because she arrived at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center — which has been designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center — in time, she was administered a powerful clot-busting drug known as a tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.

“My husband was educated as to the signs and symptoms of a stroke,” said Wysowski, who is eager to spread the word that everyone should know these signs, because it could save the life of someone you love.

Dr. Anthony Noto, a vice chair of the Geisinger Neuroscience Institute, agrees. During a telephone interview he shared an acronym — BE FAST — that can help you remember the signs of a stroke.

B stands for Balance. Is the person suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?

E stands for Eyes. Is the person experiencing suddenly blurred or double vision, or sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes?

F stands for Face Drooping. Is one side of the face sagging, or has it turned numb? Ask the person to smile.

A stands for Arm Weakness. Is the person experiencing weakness in one arm, or leg? If you ask the person to raise both arms, does one drift downward?

S stands for Speech Difficulty, which could mean slurred speech, or any kind of difficulty in speaking.

T stands for Time to Call for an ambulance, which is what you should do if the person is experiencing one or more of these symptoms.

“Contacting the ambulance is absolutely the best thing to do,” Noto said, explaining the ambulance crew will be in contact with the emergency room, and can begin treatment en route to the hospital. Those are huge advantages over having a family member drive you.

Time is of the essence, he said, because if a patient is eligible for a clot-busting drug, it must be administered within the first few hours after a stroke in order to be effective.

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the United States and, while the risk of stroke increases with age, the doctor said, it’s “not a disease of old people.”

“We worry about stroke at every age,” he said, noting that his team treats even pediatric patients.

Before she retired, stroke survivor Audrey Wysowski worked as a patient advocate at the Veterans Administration Medical Center.

When she became a patient, she needed an advocate herself — and she said she’s grateful to her husband and to her daughter, Kristin Egenski Sirak, who is a nurse, for helping her through her recent health crisis. She’s also grateful to her doctors, nurses and other health care professionals, especially since the stroke was not the only serious medical issue she faced during the past year.

“Geisinger saved my life multiple times,” Wysowski said, noting she was hospitalized five times since November, including 21 days in intensive care with COVID.

“I had four doses of remdesivir,” she said, naming an antiviral medication. She also received a transfusion of blood plasma in an attempt to speed her recovery.

While she didn’t need to be placed on a ventilator, she was seriously ill, and remembers that one health care practitioner, “looked me square in the eyes and said, ‘Please go and tell the world this is real. This is not a hoax.’”

COVID affected her so severely, Wysowski said, that it likely led to the stroke, and it also made her lose more hair than she wanted to see in a comb. “The nurses told me that was because of all the stress my body went through.”

She’s hoping her hair will eventually grow back to the fullness she’s used to.

In the meantime, she’s working to build up her strength and immunity with nutrition and exercise, taking frequent walks with her husband along the levee trail near their home.

Wysowski said she’s grateful to so many people, from her husband who recognized the signs of a stroke to the person who donated the plasma she received at the hospital. Most of all, she said, she’s grateful to God.

“I thank my God every morning that I woke up,” she said. “At the end of the day I thank him for the opportunity to live.”