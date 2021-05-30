Bettelli family’s first area eatery opened in 1941

🔊 Listen to this

Donna Bettelli Postupak, left, and daughter Jessica Sheehan look at a vintage menu in the foyer of their family restaurant, Bettelli’s Villa, on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Donna Bettelli Postupak, sitting, and her mother Pauline Bettelli are seen outside Bettelli’s Villa on Kidder Street in 1979, with a former King’s discount department store in the background.

From left, Erma Bettelli, Eugenio Bettelli and John Bettelli are seen with a truck that was used by the former Bettelli’s Pizza Casa on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. This truck was swept away by floodwaters during the 1972 Agnes flood. The restaurant on Public Square survived, but the family business was moved to its present Kidder Street location a few years later when the site of their downtown location was redeveloped as part of flood recovery efforts.

Eugenio Bettelli, patriarch of the local Bettelli family, is seen outside his Miners Mills cafe, which opened 80 years ago, in 1941. His granddaughter and great-granddaughter maintain the family’s tradition at Bettelli’s Villa on Kidder Street.

WILKES-BARRE — For people of a certain age in the Wyoming Valley, the COVID-19 pandemic has frequently been described as the worst disaster to hit the region since the 1972 flood.

The family that owns and operates Bettelli’s Villa has kept their business operating through both, and then some.

Poring over a collection of family photos last week, Donna Bettelli Postupak held up a photo of her aunt, grandfather and father standing next to a truck that belonged to their former Public Square eatery, Pizza Cassa.

“That was carried away by the flood,” Postupak said as daughter Jessica Sheehan looked on. “They found it somewhere down on the other side of the river.”

For a family that’s been in the restaurant business 80 years, there are a lot of memories — tragic and triumphant — to share.

“I was born into this business,” Postupak said during an interview at the villa on Kidder Street. “My parents were in this business long before I was born.”

Postupak’s grandfather, Eugenio Bettelli, opened a cafe in Wilkes-Barre’s Miners Mills section in 1941.

His story, and those of the generations that followed, are a classic American story of immigration, hard work, pride in community and adapting to change.

It’s also a story about family traditions, and the bonds that tie generations together.

Immigrants from Gubbio

Northeastern Pennsylvania residents likely know Gubbio, Italy as the place where the running of the saints is held each year on St. Ubaldo Day, a tradition immigrants from Gubbio replicate in Jessup, Lackawanna County.

What many may not know is that a contingent of immigrants from Gubbio also settled in Luzerne County, in Hilldale.

That’s where Eugenio Bettelli settled after coming to America in 1920.

“They had been farmers growing grapes for wine, and they wanted a similar climate,” Postupak said of the decision to plant roots in Pennsylvania.

Eugenio worked in the mines for a time, but in 1941 decided to rent a building on East Main Street in Miners Mills and opened Bettelli’s Cafe.

A few years later, Bettelli’s son John and wife Pauline also got into the hospitality business.

“My mother and father on their own, one block down, opened a little beer garden and called it Johnny’s. From there they went down to Public Square in the 1952 and opened Pizza Casa,” Postupak said.

Life on the Square

Postupak has fond memories of growing up around the business.

“There were no day cares then. I went to work with my parents every single day,” she recalled.

“I slept on the flour sacks in the kitchen. In the summer there was a fenced-in playground in the middle of Public Square. There was a girl named Patty. My father would give her a dollar and say ‘keep an eye on her.’”

By about 10 she was working in the kitchen, helping with pizza making: “It was a like a puzzle. I would put the slices of cheese on the pizza.”

By about 15 she was waitressing, although John Bettelli had to follow his daughter to the table whenever a patron wanted alcohol, because she couldn’t yet serve it.

“We had a nice clientele down there. We had people from the Times Leader, we had people from Social Security,” as well as diners from other businesses and those going to see movies downtown, Postupak recalled.

“It was a hot spot to be.

And then the flood hit.

Pizza Casa got back up and running — and changed its name to Bettelli’s, in honor of Eugenio — but bigger changes were coming.

The restaurant was at 24 Public Square, where King’s On The Square, originally a hotel, is now.

“Redevelopment wanted to put that hotel there. My father didn’t want to move. He didn’t understand how he could be forced out of his business that he had worked so hard to build,” Postupak said.

“Then we came up here,” she said of the Kidder Street restaurant, which opened in 1975.

“Another opportunity,” Sheehan added.

Bettelli’s Villa

The Kidder Street restaurant has the feel of an Italian villa, from its stucco walls to ornamental tile floor and wrought iron ornamentation, hence the name.

“Much of it was my mother’s design,” Postupak said. “We’ve been to Italy many times and she had an eye for architecture. She carried a lot of those ideas back in her head.”

Kidder Street was less developed in those days, there was less competition and the Cross Valley had yet to be built. The restaurant developed a loyal following from all around the region, including late-night bettors who would head over from Pocono Downs flush with winnings.

Tragedy struck not long afterward, however: John Bettelli died in 1978, just three years after the new restaurant opened.

“At that point I was going to Wilkes. I had no intention of being in this business. I was not going to be here, I was going to be a teacher,” Postupak recalled.

But family came together as Pauline Bettelli took over her late husband’s business.

“Mom had just graduated from college. Her brothers and loyal staff just rallied,” Sheehan said.

Similar childhoods

There are significant parallels between mother and daughter.

“I was born in 1983. By the time I came along this place was well established and very busy. Pocono Downs was thriving. This area was beginning to get built up,” Sheehan said. “Like my mom, I started in the kitchen around 9, 10 years old.”

Like her mom, Sheehan also went to college — in her case, in Philadelphia.

“I had no intention of being in this business.”

But Sheehan also wasn’t sure what she did want to do.

“I changed my major four times. I did not know what I wanted to do but I had a job in a restaurant.”

She had tried retail and some other jobs and hated them before taking a job at LeBus in Philadelphia’s Manyunk section.

“I ended up really enjoying it. They saw my experience for a really young person. I picked up a lot of shifts.”

Return to Wilkes-Barre

Again, tragedy would strike the family.

Postupak suffered a brain aneurysm during Sheehan’s senior year of college.

“When my family needed me I really didn’t think twice about it,” Sheehan said.

“I had the experience, and as my grandmother started aging, I was her hands. I promised her: I will stay and you will get through this.”

Postupak recovered and returned to work.

“And as I was beginning to think about my future again, my grandmother had a stroke the next year, in 2007,” Sheehan said. “And during her recovery I just realized that I had to stay. We do what we need to do for each other.”

That led to some tough talks about what to do next.

“I said Jess, we could sell,” Postupak recalled. “But she said said as long as Gram’s alive, she didn’t want to have her have to see a for sale sign on this property after she had worked so hard and long. I’m very proud of her for that.”

Sheehan’s admiration for her mother is equally strong.

“When my mother validates my hard work she’s giving me more credit than I deserve. She says it was me that kept this place going because I chose to carry on. I often praise my grandmother for how strong she was and how she endured through the loss of my grandfather; and then I’m praised for keeping things afloat during our more recent hardships,” Sheehan said.

“But what my grandmother had then and what I have now is my mom — Donna. My mom had career in mind when she suddenly lost her dad. She was looking towards a different future. But my mother taught me everything I know about empathy, loyalty, and the love a daughter has for her mother. My mother made sacrifices so that I could have choices. I choose this restaurant. My mom gave me a life that makes me happy and without her I wouldn’t know that. So this restaurant is here because of us — not me.”

A new era

Sheehan admits she didn’t know how long she would be back at the restaurant after her grandmother’s devastating stroke, or how long her grandmother would survive.

A fighter, Pauline Bettelli lived for another eight years, regaining the ability to talk and walk.

“My grandmother was old school. She had been through so much but she didn’t establish any kind of insurance or long-term care plan. The only way she was going to get the kind of care that she needed was an income that could only be provided by this place, so my mom and I decided we’ll do this, and we’ll do it the way Gram did,” Sheehan said.

There have been some changes, but the food is still all homemade, and Bettelli’s popular pizza remains a staple of the menu.

“I use some of the same purveyors, such as City Mager in Wilkes-Barre, another multi-generational family business. I try to stay local. As food became more industrialized, I learned how to say no to big corporate suppliers. I get all my turkey and chicken from farms in the Pennsylvania and New York areas,” Sheehan said.

“This valley is blessed to have a lot of great homemade food. We’re not industrialized food. If you have the time and patience for a quality product, that’s what you get here.”

The pandemic

Like so many restaurants, Bettelli’s Villa has felt the impact of the pandemic, but Sheehan and Postupak admit it hasn’t been all bad.

“I came into the pandemic a year into sobriety. I’m grateful that’s where I was, because it gave me the ability to look at things and think, this is not going to end us. We got through the flood. We’ve gotten through things before. We have each other. And we have great clientele. We were able to work through it. We own the building, we didn’t have rent to worry about,” Sheehan said.

While she is currently the only person working in the kitchen, no one has had to be let go and loyal service staff help keep things running.

Sheehan found time to do some volunteer work and redecorating, filling the time in productive ways.

And loyal customers also kept coming.

“We never closed. We followed all of the guidelines, whether it was eat outside, don’t sit at the bar, take-out only. Whatever the rules where — which seemed to change day-by-day — we followed them,” Postupak said. “We always had the support of our true blues.”

“We keep a legacy and a love for food alive,” Sheehan added.