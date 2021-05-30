Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — June meal distribution dates and locations have been announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.
Meals will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until 5 p.m. You are asked to remain in your car and follow the drive-through signs to pick up your food. For more information, or to learn how you can help Fork Over Love support the community, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.
The distributions will be as follows:
• Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5-6 p.m.
Distribution Sponsored by McCarthy Tire Service
340 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre
• Tuesday, June 7, 2021 5-6 p.m.
Miner Park
Intersection of Dagobert Street and Firwood Avenue, Wilkes-Barre
• Tuesday, June 15, 2021 5-6 p.m.
Annunciation Parish
122 S. Wyoming St., Hazelton
• Wednesday, June 23, 2021 5-6 p.m.
Distribution Sponsored by Highmark
Location TBD – visit forkoverlove.org for updates on location.