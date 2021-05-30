WB church honors members who died in action during WWI, WWII

Welsh Bethel deacon Jack Morgan speaks during Sunday’s service, paying homage to the church’s seven soldiers killed in battle during World War I and World War II.

Pictures of some of the Gold Star soldiers, along with newspaper clippings and other mementos.

WILKES-BARRE — On the eve of Memorial Day, a small Baptist church in the city paid homage to seven young men who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America.

A yearly tradition, the Welsh Bethel Baptist Church held its Gold Star Boys ceremony during Sunday’s 10 a.m. Mass.

The ceremony is held as a tribute to the church’s seven Gold Star soldiers who died in battle during World War I and World War II:

• Pvt. William Robbins, 1902-1918

• Pfc. Charles Grosspietsch, 1924-1944, K.I.A. Luzon, Philippines

• Cpl. Kenneth Hobbs, 1917-1945, K.I.A. Whelan, Germany

• Pfc. Robert Hummer, 1924-1945, K.I.A. Germany

• Pvt. William Parry Jr., 1920-1944, K.I.A. Normandy, France

• Pvt. William L. Richards, 1912-1944, K.I.A. Anzio, Italy

• Staff Sgt. Thomas D. Williams, 1920-1944, K.I.A. Russelheim, Germany.

Pictures, old newspaper clippings and other mementos were on display at the front of the church, while Welsh Bethel deacon Jack Morgan, who spoke during the ceremony, directed parishioners’ attention to the monument displayed outside the church, unveiled in 2010.

“When you leave here today, stop outside at the monument and offer a silent prayer, if you can,” Morgan said.

Morgan read aloud each of the seven names along with a few facts about their lives before going to war, and a list of the accolades they received posthumously.

The oldest of the seven Gold Star soldiers, William L. Richards, was only 32 when he was killed; the youngest, William Robbins, was a mere 16 years old.

“Some of these men never got the chance to marry or have a family; some never even got to graduate,” Morgan said.

The tribute was held during Sunday’s service, a service which, in the spirit of the holiday and with the Gold Star boys in mind, was geared toward the idea of freedom.

Church pastor Zach Chamberlain opened the service with a number of famous quotes regarding freedom from a list of historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Bob Dylan.

Parishioners were invited to sing along as traditional church hymns were mixed in with patriotic standards like “America the Beautiful” and “My Country, Tis of Thee.”

Such freedoms, stressed Morgan, are available to us today because of the service from the Gold Star soldiers, and all those who have fought for the United States.

“All the freedoms we enjoy, wouldn’t be possible without those who paid the ultimate price for our country,” Morgan said.

“We wouldn’t be here today without our Gold Star boys.”